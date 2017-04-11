political

Why Lib Dems need a core vote strategy: audio version, just what you need when delivering…

With election season fully underway, now’s a good time to be thinking about podcasts to listen to whilst out delivering, stuffing envelopes or typing up data. So rather than a long post about what I hope Lib Dem members will respond to the consultation on party strategy with support for a core votes strategy, here’s a podcast in which I talk about the issue. It’s the third of a three-part interview with me for the Limehouse Podcast:

The earlier parts are also still available:

You can subscribe to the Limehouse Podcast or download individual episodes on iTunes.

