Conservatives lose council majority after leader and five others quit party

The Conservative Party has lost its overall majority on Ryedale Council after the council leader, Linda Cowling, and five colleagues walked out of the party, becoming independents instead.

The Conservative Party has hit back with allegations that their departure is connected to a failure to turn up at meetings and to voting irregularities. Three of the departing councillors had previously been suspended from the local Conservative Association:

Thirsk & Malton Conservative Association has said it “regrets” the resignation of six of its members. A spokesperson said: “The Association very much regrets that some members of the Conservative group feel no longer able to be part of it and their resignations from the Conservative Party have been accepted. The reasons for the suspensions were to do with the members’ non-attendance and non-compliance regarding standard Conservative Party disciplinary processes in connection with voting irregularities.”… Cllr Frank [one of the councillors who has turned Independent] said: “We have reached this decision individually over time for numerous reasons. “The final decision by so many councillors to leave at once, triggered by the suspension of Cllr Cussons and then Cllr Cowling, and the refusal of the association to give a reason for these unexpected suspensions has been the final straw in a total breakdown of communication between the group and the association officers. I look forward to being an Independent and continuing to represent the Dales ward.”

There is a history of deep splits in the local Conservative party, with MP Anne McIntosh being de-selected before the 2015 general election.