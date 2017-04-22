Ukip candidate complains about mothers who work, people who get old and pensioners who take the bus

“I don’t want increased child care. Women with small children should stay home,” says Ukip election candidate Gisela Allen.

They are, however, the lucky ones.

“I don’t want any LGBT community,” she goes on.

But, to be fair, she spreads her dislike of others around: “People are becoming far too old”. And older people shouldn’t get free bus passes. Instead of taking the bus they should “be encouraged to walk”.

As if the thought of having an 80-year-old with arthritis having to walk up the hill in the rain for 20 minutes in this Ukip-wonderland doesn’t appeal enough she’s also quite keen on killing: “You could have the guillotine”.

The Ukip candidate adds, “I’m a very good public speaker”.

Here’s the full piece: