Lib Dem membership will pass 100,000 today

Well, this is a good start to the week… pro-European liberal wins the first round in France and today the Liberal Democrat party membership will pass the 100,000 mark, taking the party’s membership to its highest level since the mid-1990s.

Thinking of joining the party too? Here’s how you can join the Lib Dems and here’s a concise explanation of what Liberal Democrats believe.

With a general election and so many new members, I’m going to do a little video series demystifying what the Lib Dems get up to during a general election.

Here’s the first, about targeting. Why does the party often encourage people to campaign somewhere other than where they live or work?

Do let me know if you’ve any suggestions for topics to cover in future videos.