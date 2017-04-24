VIDEO: What do campaigners actually get up to in an election?

With so many new members joining the Liberal Democrats, taking the party shortly to its highest-ever membership, I recently did a little video about what targeting is all about.

But more generally, what happens in an election? That’s what this video, made in 1999 for our sister parties in developing countries, explains. It might be from last century, but basics of election fighting which it explains are still very much relevant to this century too.

I hope this helps explain what goes on in elections to newer members, and more long-standing members can have fun spotting youthful versions of themselves or of others:

Another way to find out more about fighting elections is of course, ahem, 101 Ways To Win An Election.