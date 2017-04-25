political

Election round-up: Conservative councillor switches to Lib Dems over Brexit

Conservative switches over Brexit

Surrey councillor Christine Elmer said she found it “impossible to be a member of the Conservative party” and had joined the the Lib Dems so she could campaign against “hard Brexit”.

The pro-Remain politician, who has sat on Elmbridge Borough Council since 2006, added that the Prime Minister calling a general election had fuelled her discontent within the Tory ranks. [The Independent]

As Surrey has county council elections coming up on the first Thursday in May, that’s a particularly timely boost for the local Liberal Democrats.

Yet more Ukip chaos

Ukip foreign affairs spokesman Jim Carver dramatically quit his post today amid a growing backlash against a raft of policies announced by Paul Nuttall yesterday that appeared to target Muslims.

The West Midlands MEP said he “strongly disagreed” with the “misguided policy” to ban the burka and said he could not support that or other plans announced by party leader Mr Nuttall yesterday.

PoliticsHome understands more than half a dozen Ukip MEPs could withdraw support for Mr Nuttall in protest at the “vile” policies.[Politics Home]

Tim Farron: gay sex isn’t a sin

There are some useful voting record details and quotes here on the topic.

Liberal Democrat candidate news

