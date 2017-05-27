1 in 5 don’t know who the leader of the Conservatives is

Another piece of evidence for the Olympic women’s hockey theory of politics, aka the public pays far less attention to politics than most political activists realise:

Almost 20 per cent of people in Britain do not know that Theresa May is the leader of the Conservative Party. [The Indepdendent]

