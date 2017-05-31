Tim Farron’s opening statement from TV leaders election debate

Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?

Take a look out your window. She might be out there sizing up your house to pay for your social care.

And why do you think she called this election?

She wants five years as Prime Minister and she thinks you’ll give it to her, no questions asked – literally.

Even if she brings in a Dementia Tax, sacks your kids’ teachers and nicks their lunches while she’s at it.

We can all agree that is a rubbish offer.

Look, I know we don’t all agree on Brexit, but she’s off to negotiate a deal for you, for me – for all of us.

Imagine if it’s a bad deal – I mean Dementia Tax bad.

I know that to persuade you to vote Liberal Democrat I have to give you some really good reasons.

So here’s three.

One. I’ll rescue the NHS and social care by putting a penny on income tax.

Two. I’ll give you the final say on the Brexit deal, not Theresa May.

Three. Whatever power you give me, I’ll use it to stop her taking you for granted.