Channel 4’s independent Factcheck nails the Corbyn-May alliance over Brexit
Channel 4’s independent Factcheck team has been taking a look at what the political parties are offering on Brexit. Their conclusion? That Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are offering pretty much the same Hard Brexit package.
On the biggest issue facing the country, a vote for Jeremy Corbyn is a vote for Theresa May’s Hard Brexit ideas. Now about all that Labour rhetoric on how awful it is to agree with the Conservatives…
