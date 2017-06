Well… why we’re waiting to see how the results pan out and whether they maintain the excellent exit poll track record, here’s something you can do: http://libdems.org.uk/join

In the meantime, the brilliant candidates in non-target seats who led their teams of helpers to target seats today deserve a particular shout out. If we do indeed end up gaining seats, it’ll be done to the fantastic teamwork that they’ve exemplified today. You’re stars.