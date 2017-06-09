What happens next for the Lib Dems?

With just another 463 votes, Sarah in Richmond Park, Mark in Ceredigion, Andrew in St Ives and Elizabeth in North East Fife – who missed out by a heartbreakingly tiny two votes – would have made the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party 16, double the 2015 result and higher than the Liberal Party ever managed between the Second World War and the formation of the Alliance. Instead, we’re at 12 – still up by half on 2015 and up, rather than down.

I’ll be delving into those results and what they mean in the next edition of Liberal Democrat Newswire (number 100, woo!), but first here’s a quick video on what happens in a campaign after polling day – including one very simple thing you can do that takes no money and almost no time.

