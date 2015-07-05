Former Cambridge MP David Howarth and Liberal Democrat Newswire editor Mark Pack have been taking a look at the evidence on what the Liberal Democrats need to do to recover from the May 2015 general election disaster.
Here’s the second edition of their booklet (published January 2016), setting out a new strategy for the party. It is based on building a larger core vote for the Liberal Democrats and rooted in the evidence about who shares
They set out the evidence showing why the party needs to build a larger core vote, and how the Liberal Democrats can go about doing just that, based on appealing to the 20%+ slice of the electorate who share the party’s values.
A follow up to this pamphlet is Mark Pack’s Targeting Plus, which sets out a practical fifty-three step guide to turning the core vote idea into political success.
How are the Lib Dems doing?
As a constituency goes, the creative sector is not large; only about 2.8 million people work as designers, chefs, publishers, dancers, filmmakers and so on, which is about 6 per cent of the UK's total electorate, but it's growing and they are an articulate bunch who punch above their weight in the popular imagination and receive above-average media attention. In other words, when they argue in favour of something other people listen. If they come to see us as representing their interests (which we do), then they may help attract other liberal-minded internationalists, the 20% of voters described by David Howarth and Mark Pack in their report, "The 20% Strategy: Building a core vote for the Liberal Democrats".