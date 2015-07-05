Building a core vote for the Lib Dems: the 20% strategy

Former Cambridge MP David Howarth and Liberal Democrat Newswire editor Mark Pack have been taking a look at the evidence on what the Liberal Democrats need to do to recover from the May 2015 general election disaster.

Here’s the second edition of their booklet (published January 2016), setting out a new strategy for the party. It is based on building a larger core vote for the Liberal Democrats and rooted in the evidence about who shares

They set out the evidence showing why the party needs to build a larger core vote, and how the Liberal Democrats can go about doing just that, based on appealing to the 20%+ slice of the electorate who share the party’s values.

A follow up to this pamphlet is Mark Pack’s Targeting Plus, which sets out a practical fifty-three step guide to turning the core vote idea into political success.

