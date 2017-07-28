Are public elections the only ones political parties should fight?

A question for you to mull over…

Why should a political party restrict itself to fighting public elections? Why not also take part in the myriad of other elections that exist, such as those for directors of companies?

Instead of complaining from the sidelines about how a council behaves, we fight elections to change its decisions and methods. The same logic could apply to companies, hospital trusts, housing bodies and may more, all of which – like the bodies we fight elections for – have significant power over communities and individuals.

Trying to change the directors of a newspaper group would certainly make a change from complaining about the activities of the titles…