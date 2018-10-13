Advertisements
Political

I like to think this is how young Lib Dems react to seeing their first bar chart

It’s been around for a while, but I still love this clip of a young girl seeing a train for the first time:

I like to think this is also how young Liberal Democrats react to seeing their first bar chart.

Hat-tip: Axeeel

This clip is even better with sound:

