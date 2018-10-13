Political I like to think this is how young Lib Dems react to seeing their first bar chart October 13, 2018 - 3:55 pm It’s been around for a while, but I still love this clip of a young girl seeing a train for the first time: http://i.imgur.com/hlrvyFg.webm I like to think this is also how young Liberal Democrats react to seeing their first bar chart. Hat-tip: Axeeel This clip is even better with sound: Advertisements There are no comments Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to get Lib Dem Newswire (privacy policy link below) All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
