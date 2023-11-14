How elections were fought, 1990s style

This video, showing how the Liberal Democrats won a council by-election to take control of the local council, is an extract from a film made a bit over two decades ago to show liberals in emerging democracies how to fight elections.

The basic advice is still very relevant today, though first computers and then the internet have modernised some of the old clerical and paper-based tasks.

