Liberal Democrat federal constitution, September 2016 version

As I keep on having to click around to get to the latest version of the Liberal Democrat federal constitution (including the federal conference and internal party election rules), I thought sharing it might also be useful:

For a plain English guide to the key party bodies mentioned in the constitution, see my glossary of Liberal Democrat terms.

One related document missing from this is the Code of Conduct for Party Members, which you can find here.

