Political

“Confusion over whether Cheltenham mural shows blood-sucking vampires or leading Tories”

Quite the newspaper headline:

As the paper reports:

A giant mural has appeared on a wall along the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham showing a blood-sucking vampire and a shadowy figure of death. But a few people, on seeing the mural, have not been entirely sure if it is a spooky Halloween painting or a piece of political satire…

For those lucky few who avoid politics and do not have the faces of the Conservative Party frontbench seared into memory, the vampire is Rishi Sunak, and the grim reaper, Priti Patel…

[Artist] Andy Davies said: “When I was thinking of doing a Halloween piece, the scariest thing I could think of was four more years of Tory misrule, so having Rishi as a blood-sucking vampire and Priti Patel as death incarnate seemed the perfect fit.”

Hat-tip: Alisha Lewis

