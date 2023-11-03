Pair of Liberal Democrat by-election gains

Eight principal authority council by-elections this week. Five out of six have Liberal Democrat candidates, with the remaining two being contests for the City of London Corporation which the party doesn’t contest.

Congratulations to new councillor Kevin Whincup. This ward is in the Esher and Walton constituency, where Dominic Raab is standing down in the face of the challenge from Monica Harding.

Congratulations to Anja Schaefer, our PPC in the area, for now being a Buckinghamshire councillor too.

John Gelder was the Liberal Democrat candidate; thank you.

Thank you to Kenny Mackenzie for standing and raising the Lib Dem vote.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

