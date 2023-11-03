Political

Public increasingly see politicians as stoking culture wars

New research from Ipsos for The Policy Institute shows that an increased proportion of the public think politicians invent or exaggerate culture wars as a political tactic:

Policy Institute polling on culture wars

The public is concerned that a focus on cultural divides has a negative impact on society, and that talk about divisions is an attempt to distract people from other important topics:

Policy Institute polling on culture wars - use of woke as a distraction

In addition, the most popular answer is for people to say they don’t know what woke means:

Policy Institute polling on culture wars - use of woke

More details from the polling here.

