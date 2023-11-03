Public increasingly see politicians as stoking culture wars
New research from Ipsos for The Policy Institute shows that an increased proportion of the public think politicians invent or exaggerate culture wars as a political tactic:
The public is concerned that a focus on cultural divides has a negative impact on society, and that talk about divisions is an attempt to distract people from other important topics:
In addition, the most popular answer is for people to say they don’t know what woke means:
More details from the polling here.
