The first Lib Dem councillor elected in West Lothian for 30 years

There’s a fun interview with Councillor Sally Pattle in Holyrood Magazine which includes this gem:

Who is the best-known person from your area? Everybody knows Mary Queen of Scots was born in Linlithgow Palace, as was her father, James V, but we are quite proud that Scotty from Star Trek will be born in Linlithgow in about 300 years.

On more traditional political fare:

What made you stand for election?

I had become more involved in the community through the bookshop, Far From the Madding Crowd, in working with most of the schools and on how we keep the High Street vibrant, so I joined the community council. I had been a Liberal Democrat since university and there wasn’t really an active branch, so we restarted that and when nobody else wanted to be a candidate, I felt I had something positive to offer.