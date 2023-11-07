Helen Morgan re-selected by Lib Dems in North Shropshire

A local party press release brings the news:

Popular local MP Helen Morgan has been unanimously re-selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire at the next general election after a vote of constituency members.

This comes as the party gears up for a general election which is likely to be in May or October next year.

At the 2021 by-election, Helen Morgan won 17,957 votes to the Conservatives on 12,032. Labour came third with 3,868 votes – setting North Shropshire up for a two-horse race between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats in 2024.

The news was welcomed by local party chair and parish councillor David Walker. He said:

Helen Morgan has done more in her first two years than Owen Paterson did in his last twenty. I live in West Felton, and people have really noticed a difference since Helen won. Finally we have a visible MP who gets things done and puts local people first – a breath of fresh air. We had high hopes when we first selected her for North Shropshire, and she has easily met and far exceeded those expectations. I’m really delighted that the membership has unanimously supported Helen in her re-selection, and can’t wait to get out on the doorstep campaigning for her in the next General Election.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, added:

Representing North Shropshire in Parliament is an enormous privilege, and I am really pleased to be formally re-selected to stand for the newly-drawn constituency. There is a lot of work to do getting the voice of rural communities like ours heard. On big issues like the state of our health services, farming and public transport, we need voices in Parliament putting Shropshire first. The next election is going to be a fight between me and the Conservatives. If you want to get involved by delivering campaign leaflets, putting up a poster, or even standing for council, please get in touch – your support goes an incredibly long way.

You can follow Helen Morgan on X/Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

