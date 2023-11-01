PODCAST: A year of Rishi Sunak and lessons from the Mid Bedfordshire by-election
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts is another special with the Lib Dem Pod team. We talked about a year of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister and lessons from the Mid Bedfordshire by-election. Listen carefully also to spot a litter Easter Egg from me…
