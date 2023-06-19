Emma Holland-Lindsay selected for Mid Bedfordshire

As the Leighton Buzzard Observer reports:

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay as their candidate for the upcoming Mid-Bedfordshire by-election. Emma grew up in Bedfordshire and lives locally, and is currently councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council representing Leighton Buzzard. Emma is a member of the senior leadership team at a nationwide women’s charity and has previously worked for national disability charities. Her by-election campaign will focus on local health services starved of Government funding. People are unable to see a GP after a surge in housebuilding and no new investment in health services.

Emma isn’t just a councillor. She’s a councillor who took her seat with a stonking swing from the Conservatives this May. She got got the highest vote of any candidate from any party in Central Bedfordshire. (A well-chosen location for one of my canvassing trips in April!).

A happy omen perhaps…

You can sign up to help Emma’s campaign here.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

