Fourth Parliamentary by-election in Conservative seat as MP says he’s quitting
The Mail on Sunday reports:
Rishi Sunak is facing a new by-election headache after a Tory MP embroiled in a sex and drugs scandal told The Mail on Sunday that he is quitting.
David Warburton, 57, says he is resigning his seat because he was denied a fair hearing by a parliamentary harassment watchdog investigating allegations that he made unwanted advances to two women.
But in an exclusive interview with this newspaper, he admitted taking cocaine after drinking ‘incredibly potent’ Japanese whisky with a third woman – who secretly photographed and recorded him after he visited her flat following a late-night vote in the House of Commons.
Those events were not the only allegations David Warburton was caught up in and he was found to have breached the code of conduct for MPs.
Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem Deputy Leader, has said:
The Conservatives have dragged our country through the gutter and taken people for granted. There is no better example of that than in Somerton and Frome.
Time after time the Conservatives have mired themselves in sleaze and scandal neglecting the issues that really matter to people. Then they decided it was ok to leave local people in this seat without any proper representation at all.
This by-election will be a clear contest between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, Labour finished third last time and are completely out of the race.
The people of Somerton and Frome need a local champion and they can have that at the next election by choosing our local Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Dyke.
