Fourth Parliamentary by-election in Conservative seat as MP says he’s quitting

The Mail on Sunday reports:

Rishi Sunak is facing a new by-election headache after a Tory MP embroiled in a sex and drugs scandal told The Mail on Sunday that he is quitting.

David Warburton, 57, says he is resigning his seat because he was denied a fair hearing by a parliamentary harassment watchdog investigating allegations that he made unwanted advances to two women.

But in an exclusive interview with this newspaper, he admitted taking cocaine after drinking ‘incredibly potent’ Japanese whisky with a third woman – who secretly photographed and recorded him after he visited her flat following a late-night vote in the House of Commons.