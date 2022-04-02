Conservative MP for Somerton and Frome suspended
The BBC reports:
Conservative MP David Warburton has been suspended from the parliamentary party pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct.
The claims about Mr Warburton, who sits on the backbenches, are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS)…
A spokesperson for the [Conservative] Whips Office said the party whip had been removed while the investigation was ongoing.
Those allegations were broken by The Times:
These are the sort of allegations which, if proven, would most likely result in David Warburton having to resign as an MP.
The result in Somerton and Frome in 2019 was Conservative 56%, Lib Dem 26%, Labour 13%, Green 5%.
