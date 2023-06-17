Two Lib Dems feature in the King’s birthday honours

Congratulations to a pair of councillors, Prue Bray and Heather Kidd, who feature in King Charles’s first birthday honours list:

Wokingham Today adds:

The deputy leader of Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Prue Bray, is the recipient of an MBE.

The Winnersh politician has been active in politics since the 1990s. She moved to Winnersh in May 1989, and was elected to Winnersh Parish Council in May 1995, and served as the Wokingham Liberal Democrat chair between 1997 and 2000.

She was elected to Wokingham District Council in 2000, and carried on as the council became the borough council.

As if that wasn’t enough, she has stood as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Wokingham in the 2005 and 2010 general elections. She was also a finalist in the 1990 series of Channel 4 game show Fifteen To One.