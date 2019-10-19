Thank you for your support, David Buxton

Another day, another endorsement, yay! This time from David Buxton, who as well as being a great PPC in East Hampshire was co-founder of the Liberal Democrats Disability Association. Thank you for your support David!

To join David, along with MPs such as Wera and Layla, in backing me, just head over to markpack.org.uk/president. Or to find out more about why I’m running and my plans for the post, take a look at my main President campaign video.