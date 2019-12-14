Understandably delayed by the general election, the count for Liberal Democrat Party President was held this morning.

Many thanks for the support and help from so many people. It made a huge difference and is why I’m delighted to be able to say these are the official figures:

Christine Jardine: 10,164 (41.40%)

Mark Pack: 14,381 (58.59%) – ELECTED

Non-transferable votes: 0

Total votes cast: 24,545

I’d like to particularly thank Christine for the good humour in which the contest was conducted and our party staff for administering the contest at such a busy time.

There will be a huge task of work when I take up office on 1st January, including making sure that views from across the party are heard when we figure out what lessons to learn from the general election and where we go next.

Much more on that to come, but for the moment – thank you for the chance to be your President. I’ll do my very best to live up to the task you’ve given me.

