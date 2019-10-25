My manifesto for Liberal Democrat Party President

Saturday is the day when voting starts in the Liberal Democrat internal elections, including the one for Party President. Included with the ballot papers is this manifesto from me (which is a bit different from my 1999 Federal Conference Committee effort):



Thank you

It looks like the party internal elections will just sneak in before a general election hits us This avoids all the complexity of re-arranging them, phew, but also means these elections are being run at a super-busy time for the staff and volunteers organising the ballot, the hustings and all the other elements of the contests.

So thank you to everyone who is finding the time to make these elections happen on top of gearing up for the general election.

Find out more

There’s more about my experience and my plans in my President campaign video:

Or see why other MPs such as Wera Hobhouse are also backing me:

How to vote

If the party has a working email address for you in the membership records, you should get an email today (Saturday 26 October) from elections@libdems.org.uk with online voting instructions for both Party President and also the various other party bodies up for election. Watch out in your spam/junk folder for this email if you don’t see it land in your inbox. It will probably have the subject line, “Your vote in the Lib Dem Presidential and Internal Elections”.

However, if the party does not have a working email address in the records, then you will instead be sent a postal ballot. These were due to go out in the post on Thursday 24 October, second class, and so should arrive a few days later.

If you’ve not received a ballot paper of any sort by Monday 28 October, then you can contact elections@libdems.org.uk, and if necessary a replacement ballot can be sent to you.

You will have until 5pm on Friday 8 November to vote.

