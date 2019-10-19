Political

Lovely to meet so many great Lib Dem colleagues on #PeoplesVoteMarch

So many great Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on the People’s Vote March today… and many of whom may be Members of Parliament by Christmas! Not to mention many other Liberal Democrat activists and members, including the ace Exeter pointing team.

Sarah Olney Monica Harding Mark Pack with a muppet on anti- Brexit march Mark Pack and Sally Symington Laura Gordon and Mark Pack
Mark Pack on People's Vote March
Mark Pack with Caron Lindsay and Richard Flowers With Haringey Lib Dems on march

