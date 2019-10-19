Lovely to meet so many great Lib Dem colleagues on #PeoplesVoteMarch

So many great Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on the People’s Vote March today… and many of whom may be Members of Parliament by Christmas! Not to mention many other Liberal Democrat activists and members, including the ace Exeter pointing team.







