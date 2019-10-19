Political Norman Lamb will be voting against Boris Johnson’s deal October 19, 2019 - 10:00 am Thank you, Norman: My decision! I hope people will accept that it has been reached after a lot of soul searching and on the basis of what I think is best for the country and my constituents. I hope we can avoid the bile and abuse on both sides which has characterised this debate. pic.twitter.com/hH7nE6lZiU — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) October 19, 2019 Advertisements There are no comments Share your views Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to get Lib Dem Newswire (privacy policy link below) All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
