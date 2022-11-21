Conservative MP David Warburton breached code of conduct

The BBC reports:

An MP breached Parliament’s code of conduct over a £150,000 loan from a Russian-born businessman, a watchdog has ruled…

He will avoid punishment after apologising for breaking the rules.

Mr Warburton lost the Conservative party whip in April after he was accused of sexual misconduct…

An investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found Mr Warburton received the loan from a foundation based in the Seychelles linked to Mr Joukovski on August 2017…

Ms Stone said she was satisfied the loan had “not influenced” Mr Warburton words or actions as an MP – but ruled that it should still have been declared in the register of members’ interests.

She found there had been two breaches of the MPs Code of Conduct. But the breaches were rectified after Mr Warburton wrote to the commissioner “acknowledging and apologising for the breach”, Ms Stone ruled.