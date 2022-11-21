Political

Conservative MP David Warburton breached code of conduct

The BBC reports:

An MP breached Parliament’s code of conduct over a £150,000 loan from a Russian-born businessman, a watchdog has ruled…

He will avoid punishment after apologising for breaking the rules.

Mr Warburton lost the Conservative party whip in April after he was accused of sexual misconduct…

An investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards found Mr Warburton received the loan from a foundation based in the Seychelles linked to Mr Joukovski on August 2017…

Ms Stone said she was satisfied the loan had “not influenced” Mr Warburton words or actions as an MP – but ruled that it should still have been declared in the register of members’ interests.

She found there had been two breaches of the MPs Code of Conduct. But the breaches were rectified after Mr Warburton wrote to the commissioner “acknowledging and apologising for the breach”, Ms Stone ruled.

He remains suspended by the Conservative Party over other allegations.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.