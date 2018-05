… though shame about the slight sea sick camera effect in this ‘inside Parliament’ movie, one of a series showing people the insides of Parliament and explaining its history.

This one takes a tour around St. Stephen’s Hall, which was the home of the House of Commons until its destruction in a fire in 1834. That means it was the site of the 1-vote margin involved in the passage of the 1832 Great Reform Act, the hook for one of my book chapters.