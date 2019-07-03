Never let it be said that Parliament tried to micro-manage elections

Hansard, 15 March 1950, brings us this gem:

Lieut.-Commander Hutchison asked the Postmaster-General whether, in order to avoid unnecessary expense and to economise in the use of paper, he will amend paragraph 6 of the Regulation made under Section 79 of the Representation of the People Act, 1949, so as to permit folders of a maximum length of 9 in. and a maximum depth of 4½ in., to be sent by post.

Mr. Ness Edwards: The greater the size of the folder the greater will be the danger of trapping other items in the post and delaying them. For this reason, maximum limits of 6 in. × 3½ in. have been fixed in the light of experience, and I regret I cannot see my way to extend them.

Lieut.-Commander Hutchison: Is the right hon. Gentleman not aware that in the past, and even in the 1945 election, folders of this size were sent out in many districts; and will he reconsider the matter?

Mr. Ness Edwards: Representatives of the three parties met my predecessor on this matter, and after discussing the whole problem they regarded this as the most satisfactory size for posting.