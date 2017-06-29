Jeremy Corbyn sacking Labour MPs who voted against Conservatives to protect Britain’s place in Single Market

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has been showings its true colours on Brexit: less than 1 in 5 Labour MPs voted against the Conservatives to protect Britain’s position in the Single Market when it came to a proposed amendment to the Queen’s Speech.

All 12 of the Liberal Democrat MPs, however, voted against the Conservatives and in favour of the Single Market:

This continues Labour’s inglorious record of lining up with the same European policies as Theresa May.

What’s more, Jeremy Corbyn is sacking Labour MPs who voted against the Conservatives:

Of course, one of the problems the Liberal Democrats had in the general election was in persuading voters that Jeremy Corbyn was not the anti-Brexit, pro-Single Market choice. This vote is a powerful reminder of how he isn’t a pro-European. But only if people know about it…