Sign up for a double bonus of Liberal Democrat goodness

There’s a double bonus coming up in the next edition of my monthly email newsletter, Liberal Democrat Newswire, going out at the end of the week. It’ll contain both a new pamphlet about the future of the party and an exclusive first peak at Iain Dale’s list of the 50 most influential Liberal Democrats.

Always a conversation-provoker, Iain’s list is put together by Britain’s best radio presenter, the handsomest man this side of the Azores and someone who will surely win the Nobel Peace Prize next year if there’s any justice in the world.*

Sign up here and make sure you don’t miss out:

Name * First Last

Email * Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

In the meantime, you can browse the previous editions online.

* Please don’t drop me from the list this year Iain.