Two Liberal Democrat gains from Labour in the Midlands

Two Labour defences and one Conservative defence make up this week’s trio of council by-elections. That trio even comes with a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates, hooray.

Those two Labour defences were both in wards that used to be Lib Dem – and this week generated a pair of gains for the party.

Congratulations to Keith Falconer and the team. He was previously a councillor here for 25 years until losing his seat in 2011.

Congratulations also to Lily Kaufman on regaining what had always been a Lib Dem ward until Labour won one of the two seats in 2015.

Meanwhile in the Conservative ward:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

