Greens Party has second thoughts on electoral pacts

The Green party is rethinking its approach to electoral alliances after losing half of its votes in the general election when it stood aside for a string of Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates… The issue caused a split at the party’s autumn conference in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, where delegates voted to acknowledge that the strategy had successfully mobilised anti-Tory supporters but caused a “negative impact on overall vote share”. [The Guardian]

That’s relevant news for the Liberal Democrats too given the enthusiasm in some parts of the party for deals with the Greens.

What’s often missing from discussions of such matters in the Lib Dems is any reference to lessons from the party. There are plenty of these, as outlined in my 6 ways to make cross-party political deals work and the excellent chapter by Duncan Brack on lessons from the Ashdown-Blair years.