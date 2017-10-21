Julian Huppert: I will not be standing again
Very sad news as the former Lib Dem MP for Cambridge, Julian Huppert, announces he won’t be standing again for the seat:
Julian has told the local press that he intends to continue to be active in the Liberal Democrats.
Elizabeth Parkin, Cambridge Liberal Democrats chair, said:
Julian was an outstanding MP for Cambridge and we are very proud of how he stood up for our city and of what he contributed to national politics.
