Lib Dems safely hold seat in party’s one council by-election defence this week
Three of the ten council by-elections this week didn’t have a Liberal Democrat candidate, even though two of those three wards have been contested by the party in the reasonably recent past.
Where Liberal Democrats did stand, there were some promising signs including a solid victory in the one Lib Dem held ward up for election:
Congratulations to Mark Rudhall and the team on the victory in a split Lib Dem / Conservative ward.
Elsewhere:
More results as they come.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
