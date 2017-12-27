Jeremy Corbyn: “We’re not advocating a second referendum”

Well that’s nice and clear. In a new interview with The Independent Jeremy Corbyn lines up with Theresa May in refusing to let the British people decide whether or not the eventual Brexit deal should go ahead or not.

He said:

We’re not advocating a second referendum.

and

We are formally leaving the European Union, of course, and that is the position.

That’s an approach in line with Corbyn’s unwillingness to campaign all out against Brexit during the European referendum, choosing instead to go on holiday for part of the campaign.

No wonder many Labour members and supporters are switching to the Liberal Democrats over Europe. That’s a trend backed up by a new poll finding:

The poll of people planning to vote Labour – conducted by YouGov for the Best of Britain campaign group – found 24% said they may change their minds before the next election… The poll also found many Labour voters have opposing perceptions about the party’s current stance on Brexit. It found 32% of Labour remain voters believe Labour is “completely against Brexit” and a further 31% of Labour leave voters believe Labour is “completely in favour of Brexit”… 63% of self-identified Labour supporters say they would be “delighted or pleased” if Labour said it would stop Brexit and stay in the European Union… The overall message from the poll is that Labour faces a greater political risk among both strong and wavering supporters if it is seen to be supporting Brexit.

Reacting to this news, Tom Brake, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson, said: