VIDEO: “This was an entirely forseeable crisis” – Vince Cable

Here’s the new film from the Liberal Democrats, featuring party leader Vince Cable on the problems in the NHS.

The latest figures show the NHS crisis is worsening, with thousands of patients being stuck in ambulances outside A&Es. Many hospitals are suffering from a severe lack of beds.

As Vince Cable points out, the NHS needs more money and the best way to pay for that is to put 1p on income tax:

Norman Lamb MP has also been speaking up about the crisis in the NHS, pointing out how the pressures are the worse since the 1990s due to the funding choices the government has made:

That suggestion of 1p on income tax would give the NHS and social care an extra £6 billion a year: