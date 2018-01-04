First Lib Dem in eight outings as Labour gain seat in 2018’s first council by-election
Just the one council by-election, in Hertfordshire, to get the 2018 by-election show on the road.
The ward, Borehamwood Cowley Hill, has not seen a Liberal Democrat in the last seven contests, stretching back to 2007. This time, however, there was a Lib Dem thanks to Paul Robinson. Thank you, Paul.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
There are no comments