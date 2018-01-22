Canada’s most successful King

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott’s YouTube channel, featuring Evan Hadfield:

William Lyon Mackenzie King was a sexually repressed, hypocritical, guilt-ridden, prostitute-visiting momma’s boy who was exceptionally weird. He was also, perhaps, Canada’s greatest prime minister. Evan talks about legacy, and about how you don’t need to be a good person to be a good politician.

Prime Minister for 21 years in a democracy? That’s pretty impressive and along with other examples such as Winston Churchill’s depression and love of alcohol, it’s a reminder of the limitations of a puritanical approach to the personal lives of politicians.

Being a great and successful political leader is not the same as being a wonderful parent, a kind human or even a half-decent neighbour.

Even so, when it comes to lessons the Liberal Democrats can learn from Canada, I suggest looking elsewhere than to King’s private life.