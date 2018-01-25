Impressive return to second place for Lib Dems in Isle of Wight by-election
The absence of any council by-elections uncontested by the Liberal Democrats this week is not quite as good news as it might sounds. That’s because there’s only one council by-election this week.
Courtesy of Nick Stuart and the team, however, the Lib Dems contested a ward on the Isle of Wight which the party had last fought back in 2009. The by-election was caused by Bob Seely standing down following his election to Parliament in 2017. Despite the ward’s name, Central Wight is actually on the coast.
On being selected, Nick Stuart said:
I am pleased to be nominated as the Liberal Democrat’s candidate for Central Wight. I hope that I can give Central Wight residents a true local voice.
During the General Election I campaigned in this area and have met many of the residents and I have listened to their concerns on issues such as transport, the environment, social care and housing.
The Liberal Democrats are the only party with the community at the heart of their policies. I want to make this Council work for all the residents across Central Wight by giving them a voice.
That track record of campaigning has paid dividends for the Liberal Democrats:
