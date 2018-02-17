Every hotel ever – more Tripp and Tyler comedy

More comedy genius from Tripp and Tyler and so very true about the corner chair and fridge. I apologise to all those baffled by the fridges whose plugs are hidden behind almost impossible to move wooden furniture that I may have forgotten to plug back in before leaving.

They don’t mention my favourite annoying hotel room combo – the tiny desk and the chair that isn’t the right height for it. Which always makes me wonder, given how much business travel is part of the hotel business, why don’t hotel reviews cover how suited rooms are for working in – is there a desk, is it a sensible size, how many power sockets and the like?