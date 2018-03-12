Technology

Why European clocks are running slow, and British clocks aren’t

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

Many people sent me this story: it covers my favourite topics of power grids and temporal anomalies. But when the mainstream press have already covered it, how could I add something more? The answer: by adding another pet topic, Unnecessary British Patriotism. And a teasmade.

I apologise to any Liberal Democrat readers for whom the mention of alarm clocks brings back unhappy memories.

