Why European clocks are running slow, and British clocks aren’t
More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:
Many people sent me this story: it covers my favourite topics of power grids and temporal anomalies. But when the mainstream press have already covered it, how could I add something more? The answer: by adding another pet topic, Unnecessary British Patriotism. And a teasmade.
I apologise to any Liberal Democrat readers for whom the mention of alarm clocks brings back unhappy memories.
