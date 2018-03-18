Dominic Skinner selected by Lib Dems in Stratford on Avon

Liberal Democrats in Statford on Avon have selected Dominic Skinner as their new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC):

The 34-year-old – who replaces Liz Adams who stood down after the 2017 General Election – is currently spearheading the Save Stratford ArtsHouse campaign, and was also one of the leads in saving the community Ken Kennett Centre from closure. He has lived in the area most of his life. Born in Studley, he went to school in Alcester, and now lives in Stratford town… Dominic is director of the award-winning Stratford architecture practice Spatial Future which he founded in 2014. His work has featured on the BBC show DIY SOS, when he helped transform the Bidford family home of a young woman who suffers from two chronic and debilitating conditions. He also lectures at university and is a specialist in sustainable architecture and environmental design. Dominic is also a member of South Warwickshire NHS Trust, helping to shape NHS policy and patient experience in the district, and is treasurer of the Clopton Community Action Group. [Stratford Observer]

On being selected, Dominic Skinner said,

The Conservatives have taken this constituency for granted for too long. The people of Stratford on Avon deserve a real constituency MP. One who has a deep history in this area, one who clearly understands the needs of the people, and puts the residents first and at the forefront of all decision making. Stratford upon Avon is my home, I’m raising my young family here. I understand the issues that people all over the constituency face every day. With my work on the Save Stratford Arts House, it has been fantastic to see the passion and energy young people have brought to the campaign. The young people of the area have so much to offer, and I feel that their concerns and needs are largely neglected. I want to listen to them, take their ideas on board, and let their voice be heard loud and clear. In an age of austerity, where a Conservative Government is cutting more and more funding to vital services, it’s the low income families that are bearing the brunt. I’ve experienced myself first-hand what it’s like to struggle as a family. The Liberal Democrats are the only party who have a clear, costed, and balanced approach to supporting families. We strive to create a society that is not for the many, or the few; but for all.

You can find out more about Dominic Skinner’s campaign at facebook.com/libdomsona.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.