Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidates

Here’s the list of Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) selected by the Liberal Democrats for the next (post-2017) general election. Do let me know about any errors or omissions.

Cambridge (Julian Huppert’s former constituency): Rod Cantrill

Cheltenham (Martin Horwood’s former constituency): Max Wilkinson

Sheffield Hallam (Nick Clegg’s former constituency): Laura Gordon

All the above selections are subject to possible re-runs depending on the extent of Parliamentary boundary changes finally agreed. The list also excludes the special re-selections carried out for a time-limited period to cover the odds of a sudden early general election. These ‘expire’ later this year.

After a list of current Liberal Democrat MPs? That’s here.

Interested in becoming a candidate yourself? Take a look at this inside story.

