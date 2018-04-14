Gideon Amos re-selected by Taunton Deane Lib Dems

Members of the Liberal Democrats in Taunton Deane have re-selected Gideon Amos to be their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the next general election. He stood in the seat, which used to be Jeremy Browne’s constituency, in the 2017 general election, increasing the Lib Dem vote by 6% to 28%.

Gideon Amos qualified as a chartered architect and had two spells in the Territorial Army. He has been Chief Executive of the Town & Country Planning Association and later spent five years as a senior civil servant, including leading the consideration and consenting of the Swansea Tidal Lagoon. He has set up a registered provider of affordable housing with Caroline, his wife.

Gideon Amos said,

I am delighted to have the opportunity to represent people in Taunton Deane. It will be a privilege to put forward a positive new agenda, campaigning to keep our Royal Marines here in Taunton, reversing cuts to our local schools, standing up to this Government’s removal of the Lib Dems’ free school meals from 160,000 children and raising more funds for social care and the NHS from taxation. To strengthen our economy and tax base it’s vital we continue to trade freely with Europe. No other party is speaking the language of common sense on these issues and there is a huge gap that we have a responsibility to fill. I stand squarely in the Liberal tradition of Somerset where I grew up and providing the opposition Britain needs really matters to people across the Deane. The planet needs to be put back at the centre of our politics, including reviving the zero carbon homes programme, cancelled by the Conservatives. Nationally, Lib Dems are the only ones who challenge the cosy two-party system stitch-up that we have in the UK. In Parliament Lib Dems are the only party which recognises how disastrous it will be for people to lose their rights to travel and trade freely and will give them the final say on any Brexit deal, instead of leaving it all to a few ministers. Locally Lib Dem councillors are the only ones providing challenge and opposition on the Conservative Council – for example on the spending of millions on a merger ‘transformation’ with an indebted West Somerset – a project for which there is no mandate from the public. We want to see higher quality jobs and homes that are affordable to our local people, rather than soulless estates of houses beyond the reach of many and without the infrastructure they require.

Local party chair Dr Mike Owen said:

The Taunton Deane Liberal Democrats warmly welcome Gideon as their PPC. He has worked tirelessly for the constituency for many years and has been instrumental in increasing the local party membership. His enthusiasm for the constituency is widely recognised beyond the party and he will I am sure have a significant impact both as a PPC and as future MP.

There’s a full list of Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate selections so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.